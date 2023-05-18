Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.79

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.79 and last traded at $87.94, with a volume of 94010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

