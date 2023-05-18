Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.79

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.79 and last traded at $87.94, with a volume of 94010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.57.
Nabors Industries Stock Up 4.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.