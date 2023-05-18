Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,152. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

