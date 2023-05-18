Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.57.
Nabors Industries stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,152. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
