Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.64

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.70. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 2,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) EPS for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 211.51% and a negative net margin of 154.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.