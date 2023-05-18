NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.01

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.01 and traded as low as $30.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares.
NASB Financial Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.06.
NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter.
NASB Financial Company Profile
NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NASB Financial (NASB)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.