NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.01

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.01 and traded as low as $30.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.06.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

