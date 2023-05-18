Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $69,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,380. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

