National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.6 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -27.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 627,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

