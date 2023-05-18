National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Plans $0.73 Semi-Annual Dividend

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $29.23 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mildred R. Johnson bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,539 shares of company stock worth $226,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Articles

