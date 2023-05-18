National Bankshares Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$151.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE RY traded down C$1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 767,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,982. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.7275204 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

