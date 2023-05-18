National Bankshares Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$151.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.20.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
TSE RY traded down C$1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 767,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,982. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
