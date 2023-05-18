National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Down to $72.44

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.44, but opened at $70.74. National Grid shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 117,276 shares changing hands.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.16) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.97) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,173.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Grid by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

