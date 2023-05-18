Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) PT Lowered to $4.75

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $5.25 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Nauticus Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Nauticus Robotics Price Performance
KITT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 4,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 4.86. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
About Nauticus Robotics
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.
