Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) PT Lowered to $4.75

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $5.25 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Nauticus Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

KITT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 4,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 4.86. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth $149,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

