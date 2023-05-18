Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.74

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 528325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Further Reading

