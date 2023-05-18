NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00006156 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $55.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,104,494 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 906,104,494 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69678274 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $59,762,751.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.