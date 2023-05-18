Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 29th

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEOGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th.

Shares of NEO stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.16. 39,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.82. The company has a market cap of C$368.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.31. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$17.20.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.30). Neo Performance Materials had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of C$216.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.8478702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

