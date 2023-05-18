Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.31. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$7.17 and a 1 year high of C$17.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.26 million. Neo Performance Materials had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.8478702 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Neo Performance Materials

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.