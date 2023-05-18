Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEOGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.31. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$7.17 and a 1 year high of C$17.20.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.26 million. Neo Performance Materials had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.8478702 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

