NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NeoGames Price Performance

NGMS traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 172,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

