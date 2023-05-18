Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up to $339.96

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $339.96, but opened at $347.25. Netflix shares last traded at $360.31, with a volume of 3,759,055 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

