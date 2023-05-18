NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 97.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetScout Systems Price Performance

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTCT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.