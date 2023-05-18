New Hampshire Trust Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.50. The stock had a trading volume of 650,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.83. The firm has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

