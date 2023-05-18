New Hampshire Trust Invests $3.52 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CB traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $200.13. 150,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,442. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.