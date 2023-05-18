New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $122.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,791,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

