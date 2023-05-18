New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,100. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.44 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average of $254.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

