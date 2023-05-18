New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.8% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,799,000 after acquiring an additional 124,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.93. 96,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,717. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

