New Hampshire Trust Purchases New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.43. 578,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

