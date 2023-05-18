New Hampshire Trust Purchases Shares of 16,164 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,164 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $152.24. 5,939,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,311. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $410.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

