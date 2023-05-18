New Hampshire Trust Purchases Shares of 38,528 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in AbbVie by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.