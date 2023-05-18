New Hampshire Trust Purchases Shares of 75,259 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.96. 156,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,572. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

