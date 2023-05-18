New Hampshire Trust Purchases Shares of 76,594 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. New Hampshire Trust owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 31,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

