New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.90. The stock had a trading volume of 535,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

