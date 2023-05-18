New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Mark Dodds Sells 2,218 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $167,237.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Mark Dodds sold 7,696 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $540,182.24.

New Relic Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 71.9% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Articles

