Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 172.98 ($2.17) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a market cap of £79.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8,325.00 and a beta of 0.71. Nexus Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.40 ($2.55).

Insider Transactions at Nexus Infrastructure

In other news, insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04), for a total value of £8,343.97 ($10,452.17). Corporate insiders own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

