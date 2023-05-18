Nicholas Clegg Sells 2,146 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $242.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,140,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,147,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $621.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.93.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.