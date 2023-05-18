Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.70 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ninety One Group Price Performance

LON N91 opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.95. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 156.60 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 237.80 ($2.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.81, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Ninety One Group

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959.90 ($6,213.08). 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

