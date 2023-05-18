NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NiSource by 219.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 429,503 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.43 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.