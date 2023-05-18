Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.42. 28,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 95,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

