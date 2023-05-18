Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 13,010,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,863,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

