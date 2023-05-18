Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 23264186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Non-Standard Finance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm has a market cap of £777,975.60, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

