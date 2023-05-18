Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nongfu Spring Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Nongfu Spring has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
