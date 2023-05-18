Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nongfu Spring Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Nongfu Spring has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

