North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.76

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.76 and traded as high as C$38.20. North West shares last traded at C$37.97, with a volume of 71,168 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWC. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.77.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5839565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

