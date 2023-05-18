Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.87 on June 14th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.87 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $443.74. 38,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,010. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.62 and its 200-day moving average is $484.12.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

