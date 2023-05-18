NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide Sells 1,200 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

