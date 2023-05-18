NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide Sells 1,200 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NorthWestern Price Performance
Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
NorthWestern Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
