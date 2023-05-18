NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.45

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 5426772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04.
Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.