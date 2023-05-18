NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.45

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 5426772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

