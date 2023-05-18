Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

CRBN opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $123.39 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.44.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.