Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading Down 5.2%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.84. 73,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 402,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Nuvei by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

