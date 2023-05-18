OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.23. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 36,672 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCANF. Scotiabank raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

OceanaGold Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

OceanaGold Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

