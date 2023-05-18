OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) fell 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 30,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 439,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

OKYO Pharma Stock Down 17.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £28.22 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OKYO Pharma news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($17,913.07). 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

Further Reading

