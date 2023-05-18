Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.26

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 600152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLPX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

