Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 6.5%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. 292,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,655,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Olaplex Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Olaplex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Olaplex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

