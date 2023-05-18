Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

ODFL opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.73. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $38,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

