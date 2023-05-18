Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.0 %
ODFL opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.73. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.
Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $38,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
