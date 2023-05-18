Omega Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 153,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $18.03.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

