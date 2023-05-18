Omega Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.33. 252,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.